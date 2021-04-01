KFC explains why it dropped the Vegan Burger from the menu in Lincoln

The Vegan Burger was dropped from the menu at two branches of KFC in Lincoln, despite it still being available at numerous others across the country.

The Original Recipe Vegan Burger was taken for a taste test by The Lincolnite in January last year and earned a rating of 3.5/5 from the team.

It is still showing on KFC’s online menu on its website, but the Lincoln High Street branch said it was taken off its menu just before Christmas last year as it didn’t sell many.

The Vegan Burger has been prioritised in other areas of the country where it was a bigger hit, but it means vegans in Lincoln have one less fast food choice.

A KFC Spokesperson said: “It’s always amazing to see how popular our Original Recipe Vegan Burger is, but due to less demand from people out and about at the start of this year and our focus on running our restaurants responsibly with smaller teams, we prioritised the Vegan Burger in areas where it was a massive hit.

“We never want to see our fans disappointed and we’re sorry for those who weren’t able to get their hands on one this time, but never say never to us bringing it back in future.”

A local vegan, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I am really disappointed to see that KFC aren’t offering their vegan burger in Lincoln, especially when there are lots of other vegan options at other chains in the city.

“KFC are losing out on sales from vegans who want to get KFC with their meat-eating friends, especially now COVID restrictions are easing.”

Meanwhile, The Lincolnite tried the new KFC Zinger Popcorn Chicken this week, which is only available in seven cities across the UK, including the two restaurants in Lincoln.