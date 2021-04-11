April 11, 2021 10.00 pm

Police find body of missing Lincoln boy

He went missing on Sunday
Daniel Coupland went missing in Lincoln on April 11. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police have found the body of a missing Lincoln boy.

The force appealed at around 4pm on Sunday, April 11, to find Daniel Coupland, 16, from Lincoln, after he went missing.

At 9.30pm police said that a body has been found, which has been identified as the missing boy.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to sincerely thank the media and the public for their support with this appeal and request that the family be given time to process this devastating news without intrusion or speculation.”

