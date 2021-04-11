Police find body of missing Lincoln boy
He went missing on Sunday
Lincolnshire Police have found the body of a missing Lincoln boy.
The force appealed at around 4pm on Sunday, April 11, to find Daniel Coupland, 16, from Lincoln, after he went missing.
At 9.30pm police said that a body has been found, which has been identified as the missing boy.
In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to sincerely thank the media and the public for their support with this appeal and request that the family be given time to process this devastating news without intrusion or speculation.”