Police name biker involved in fatal crash near Gainsborough
Rest in peace John
A 34-year-old man who died in a crash with a fellow motorbike rider has been named by police as investigations continue.
On Wednesday, April 14, at around 4.30pm on Kirton Road, Blyton, two motorcyclists crashed into one another, with one person tragically dying as a result.
John Pirie, 34, from Kirton Road, Blyton, died on the same road after a collision with a blue Suzuki motorbike while riding his silver Wuyang bike.
The crash forced the road to be closed until the early hours of the morning on Thursday, April 15.
Police are now re-appealing for witnesses of the incident, where both vehicles were heading in the same direction on the B1206 towards Northorpe, away from Blyton.
Pirie had called at a local shop in Scotter before riding towards Blyton village, where he is believed to have turned onto the B1205 Kirton Road from the junction with the A159.
The rider of the Suzuki had also travelled from Blyton village along the B1205 Kirton Road in the same direction.
If you saw either motorcycle before the crash, or witnessed the crash itself, officers are encouraging you to contact them in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident 308 of April 14
- Emailing [email protected] and putting incident 308 of April 14 in the subject box
- Calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111