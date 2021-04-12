Police praise Lincoln schoolboys after knife discovery

Two Lincoln boys have been commended by Lincolnshire Police for their quick thinking in reporting a knife they found on their way to school.

Diego and Cohen, who are in Year 6 at St Peter at Gowts Church of England Primary School, found the steel vegetable knife under a Jeep Cherokee on St Martin’s Street in Lincoln in March.

The 10-year-old boys reported it to a teacher as soon as they arrived at school. The school reported it to police and the weapon was retrieved by PCSO James Lingard, who is from Lincoln’s Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Police are unsure how the knife got there, but don’t believe it was used in a crime. The knife has since been destroyed.

The boys said: “We spotted something shiny under the car and then we realised it was a knife. We knew that we shouldn’t touch it but that we had to let someone know, so we told our teacher straight away.

“It was really scary as we were worried that someone might find it and use it to do something bad with it like hurt themselves or someone else.

“Our school and our parents were really pleased that we made a good choice and it was really exciting that officer Lingard came to see us at school too.”

Emma Bradley, Year 6 teacher at the school, added: “It is really heart-warming for us to see our pupils making a difference in the local community.

“We are really proud of the actions of Cohen and Diego and both are absolutely over the moon to have been recognised by the police.”

PCSO Lingard was also full of praise for the boys and he said: “Cohen and Diego made an outstanding decision and their quick thinking ensured that we could take the knife away before anyone could move it.

“It is still a mystery how the knife got there but we don’t believe it had been used in any crime thankfully and its now been destroyed.

“Through our Operation Raptor we work to help young people understand the dangers and consequences of knives and we will be sure to tell other school children of how Cohen and Diego helped to keep Lincoln safe.”

Meanwhile, St Peter at Gowts Church of England Primary School has successfully completed a comprehensive online safety training programme, demonstrating its commitment to keeping children and young people safe online.

The school has also received a National Online Safety Certified School Accreditation for its school community approach to protecting children online.