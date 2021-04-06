Pubs and scout halls used for May elections in Lincolnshire

Several new polling stations, including local pubs, visitor centres and scout halls, are preparing for voters at the local elections in South Kesteven on May 6.

The changes to the venues have been made in order to fit in with COVID-19 protocol ahead of the upcoming local elections.

Two pubs, The Royal Queen in Grantham and the Danish Invader in Stamford, have been chosen to host polling booths, as well as Wyndham Park Visitor Centre, Stamford Masonic Centre and Grantham Scout Hall.

The vote on May 6 will determine Lincolnshire County Councillors, the Police and Crime Commissioner, and several councillors in district, town and parish by-elections around South Kesteven.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote or to change/cancel an existing postal or proxy appointment is 5pm on Tuesday, April 20.

As well as this, the deadline for applying for a proxy vote is a week later on April 27, and the deadline to register for the May elections is Monday, April 19.

SKDC Chief Executive Karen Bradford said: “The polling stations brought into use for May 6 will be COVID-secure for everyone who wishes to vote there.

“They are selected according to a strict set of rules and should be accessible, identifiable and provide privacy for voters.

“Local residents should expect many of the measures in use at shops and banks, such as hand sanitiser, floor markings and face coverings. People will also be asked to bring their own pencil to mark their choices.

“However, there are other options for people who would rather cast their vote without visiting their designated venue.

“People can choose to apply to vote by post or by proxy, which is appointing someone else to vote at the polling station for them. Details can be found at the SKDC website at southkesteven.gov.uk/ elections2021.”