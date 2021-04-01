Restart grants available for West Lindsey businesses

Non-essential retail businesses in West Lindsey will be given a grant to help prepare for reopening after COVID-19.

The grants will range between £2,667 and £6,000 as part of the Restart Grant scheme, and applies to all non-essential retail in a bid to help them reopen safely during the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

It will be open from April 1, and businesses will be paid as soon as possible after April 6.

As well as this, grants of between £8,000 and £18,000 will be given to hospitality and other leisure or accommodation businesses.

This will be the second strand of the restart grants, with different thresholds depending on the value of the business.

Strand one will support non-essential retail, and strand two aims at hospitality, accommodation, leisure, personal care and gym businesses.

In strand one, businesses that have a rateable value of £15,000 or under will receive a £2,667 payment, while those with a value between £15,001 and £50,999 will be given £4,000.

Any business with a rateable value of £51,000 or over will get the maximum grant of £6,000.

As for strand two, anywhere with a value of £15,000 or under will be given £8,000, between £15,001 and £50,999 will get £12,000, and £51,000 or over will get £18,000.

This is because hospitality and leisure sectors will be more impacted by coronavirus restrictions, and are expected to open up later than non-essential retail.

Any eligible business that has previously applied for a business closure grant will be automatically paid the restart grant, and anyone not yet registered is being asked to email [email protected].