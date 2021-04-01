The Lincolnite tries Roco BBQ: From local chef to Lincoln taco takeaway

A local chef with over 15 years of experience launched his own business serving tacos, nachos and loaded fries to Lincoln and the surrounding villages.

Ross Leighton spent 15 years working as a chef all over Lincoln, including at The Castle Hotel, Lincoln Hotel and Doddington Hall.

The 32-year-old has always wanted to set up his own business and launched Roco BBQ in January this year.

Roco BBQ serves a selection of four tacos – beef, chicken, fish and cantina beans – with a choice of heat between mild, medium and hot.

The tacos are topped with Pico de Gallo, sour cream and shredded Monterey Jack cheese, with each flavour coming with its own accompaniments. They are priced at £8 for two, £10 for three and £12 for four.

There are also three choices of topping for the loaded fries – shredded beef, spicy chicken and huevos rancheros. The loaded fries are priced at £7.50.

Nachos, priced at £5.50, come topped with cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo.

Ross travels around Lincoln and the surrounding villages. He can take requests via Facebook and Instagram from people of villages to visit before he posts a list on social media on a Sunday of the places he will be serving from that week.

He told The Lincolnite: “I have always wanted to start my own food business and felt Lincoln needed something a bit different on the street food scene.

“It is going really well, we get fully booked every week and have had nothing but good reviews.”

Next week he will be in Witham St Hughs on Thursday, outside the Lincoln Imp on Friday, and at The Anglers in Saxilby on Saturday, April 10.

Ross said he welcomes the competition of other businesses in the city, including Taco Bell which has been given approval to open two Lincoln branches – on the High Street and on Nettleham Road.

Ross, who has ambitions to open his own takeaway in Lincoln in the future, said: “It is good for Lincoln and increasing its food scene and I welcome the competition.”