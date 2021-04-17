Second Lincoln Kill The Bill protest fizzles out

Not as strong a turnout as last time

Few people attended the second Kill the Bill protest in Lincoln on Saturday, as Extinction Rebellion activists stood alone on the High Street to campaign against a proposed policing bill that could make many protests illegal.

Hundreds gathered at the first Kill the Bill protest in Lincoln on April 3, but the same couldn’t be said for the second demonstration.

Activists from Extinction Rebellion Lincolnshire gathered at Speakers’ Corner to oppose plans for the latest Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which could curtail protesting rights if passed through parliament.

Under the proposed bill, police officers will be given greater powers to put a stop to any protests, as well as determining start and finish times for them, and controlling noise levels.

Read more about what the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would mean here.

A few stopped to talk with the protestors, but most just went about their day walking down Lincoln High Street in the first weekend that non-essential shops and beer gardens reopened.

The Lincolnite spoke to one of the rebels at the protest, to find out the reasons behind the march.

They said: “This draconian bill cannot go ahead, it needs to be taken apart and re-evaluted completely.

“People have been walking past us shaking their heads, but they don’t realise that it’s their freedom we are fighting for.”

The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes captured some pictures from the protest.