Jail for robber who pushed fork into shopkeeper’s throat
He wanted money for more drugs
A man who was high on drink and drugs when he robbed a Lincoln corner shop with a fork, has been jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.
Blake Wallis blew £270 on crack, cocaine and whisky three days before Christmas and decided to carry out the raid to get money for more drugs.
Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said Wallis took a taxi from his home to Keddington Stores on Lincoln’s Ermine West estate and asked the driver to wait while he went inside.
Wallis went to the counter apparently to pay for a tube of Pringles, but then grabbed hold of the assistant around the neck.
Mr Jones said: “He put a fork to her throat and demanded that she open the till.”
The shop assistant remained calm, opened the till and Wallis grabbed £55 and ran out of the store.
Mr Jones said the victim’s daughter, who also worked at the store, had gone outside to smoke and witnessed the attack.
“She screamed and shouted for help but she was too frightened to use her mobile phone.”
Wallis made his way back to his home and when he arrived he confessed to his care worker telling him “I can’t believe what I’ve done. I must have done it for the drugs.”
Wallis, 26, of Deansleigh, Lincoln, admitted robbery on December, 22, 2020. He was jailed for 28 months.
Mark Watson, in mitigation, said Wallis suffered from Asperger’s syndrome and autism and lived in supported accommodation.
“It was not a sophisticated robbery. It was a clumsy operation.”
He said Wallis acted completely out of character and apologised to his victim.