The new Batman movie is filming in Lincolnshire

The upcoming Batman Hollywood movie, set to come out next year starring Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell, will have scenes filmed in Lincolnshire, at Burghley House in Stamford.

The Batman is scheduled for release on March 4, 2022 and will feature Twilight star Robert Pattinson as main character Bruce Wayne, as well as Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

Warner Bros have been preparing a film set at Burghley House in Stamford for the last couple of weeks, though no stars have been spotted on set as of yet.

Production has been very quiet, and limited details are available at the moment, so there is no indication as to what is being filmed there, but Warner Bros vans were spotted at the sixteenth-century country house.

Colin Farrell will play The Penguin in the film, one of Batman’s arch enemies, though nobody has been cast as the iconic Joker character.

Filming has already taken place in Chicago, Liverpool, London, Glasgow and Bedfordshire for the Hollywood blockbuster, so keep your eyes out for a Lincolnshire feature in The Batman.

It is being directed by Matt Reeves, whose previous work includes the Planet of the Apes trilogy and 2008 horror film Cloverfield.

Take a look at the first trailer for The Batman here: