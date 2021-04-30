Dobbies opens at old Johnsons Garden Centre in Boston after revamp

Plenty of new things to check out

Dobbies has opened its 71st store on Friday after acquiring the old Johnsons Garden Centre in Boston.

The UK’s leading garden centre retailer took over the previous Johnsons site on Wainfleet Road in mid-April, and officially opened on Friday, April 30 after a store refurbishment.

Labelled as ‘not your average’ garden centre experience, customers at Dobbies will be able to browse plants and gardening products, as well as a pet department, home and cooking products, toys and gifts, plus seasonal items.

A new look Sainsbury’s foodhall has also been unveiled at the store, as part of a wholesale partnership offering a range of grocery products inside.

The restaurant has also been refreshed, but will not be able to reopen until May 17, in line with government roadmap guidelines.

All 83 staff that previously worked at Johnsons Garden Centre will be retained by Dobbies at the company’s 71st and most recent store across the UK.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “We had an excellent base to build from with Johnsons Garden Centre – thank you to David Isaac (Johnsons managing director) and his team for such a smooth transition.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard to enable us open at what is an important season for gardeners – well done to everyone who has contributed to this project.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to the refreshed Dobbies’ store.”