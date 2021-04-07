Wednesday sees 67 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Greater Lincolnshire
Fall in infection rates across the county
There have been 67 new coronavirus cases and two COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday — down from 129 cases and six deaths last Wednesday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 48 new cases in Lincolnshire, 13 in North Lincolnshire and six in North East Lincolnshire.
On Wednesday, two deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and none in Northern Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
However, NHS England has reported no new local hospital deaths on Wednesday, the third day in a row this week.
On Wednesday, national cases increased by 2,763 to 4,367,291, while deaths rose by 45 to 126,927. This comes as more than 5.6 million people in the UK have now had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
All Greater Lincolnshire districts have seen a fall in their infections rates since Monday with a small increase in West Lindsey only.
Each of the nine districts now have infection rates under 100 per 100,000 of the population, with two being below the England average of 38.6 – Lincoln and North Kesteven.
South Holland has stolen the top spot from North Lincolnshire with the region’s highest infection rate.
Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to April 7, according to the government dashboard:
In national news, under-30s will be offered an alternative COVID jab to the AstraZeneca vaccine due to mounting evidence linking it to rare blood clots, the UK’s vaccine advisory body says.
A review by the drugs regulator MHRA found by the end of March 79 people in the UK suffered rare blood clots after vaccination — 19 of whom died.
The UK is has started the rollout of its third coronavirus vaccine, the Moderna jab, in Wales.
Patients in Carmarthenshire are the first to get the vaccine, with 5,000 doses sent to Hywel Dda University Health Board vaccination centres.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, April 7
58,515 cases (up 67)
- 40,829 in Lincolnshire (up 48)
- 9,145 in North Lincolnshire (up 13)
- 8,541 in North East Lincolnshire (up six)
2,175 deaths (up two)
- 1,606 from Lincolnshire (up two)
- 303 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 266 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,300 hospital deaths (no change)
- 808 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,367,291 UK cases, 126,927 deaths