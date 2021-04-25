Two arrested over murder as man dies after stabbing outside Grimsby pub

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 36-year-old man died from stab wounds suffered outside a pub in Grimsby on Saturday night.

It happened shortly after 8pm on April 24, when police were called to to reports of a stabbing outside the Freeman Arms pub on Freeman/Duncombe Street.

A 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he sadly died a few hours later.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 27-year-old woman and a man (police did not disclose his age) have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A cordon and officers remain at the scene while enquiries are conducted.

Humberside Police said: “This is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public.

“Those living in these areas will see an increased number of officers in the area over the coming days, carrying out those further enquiries and providing reassurance.

“Please come and speak to those officers if you have any concerns.”

Anyone with any information, who has not yet spoken to police, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 631 of April 24 2021.