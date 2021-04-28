Visiting restrictions relaxed at Lincolnshire hospitals next month

Patients at Lincolnshire hospitals will once again be able to receive visitors, via a booking system, from next month.

Restrictions will begin to be lifted from Monday, May 3 2021.

Visiting will be possible on hospital wards at Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, by booking a visiting slot in advance, and will allow one visitor per patient per day.

One visitor will be allowed per ward bay at any one time, regardless of the bay size.

All visitors should adhere to the following advice:

All visitors must book an appointment no more than 48 hours in advance by contacting the ward where their loved one is staying between 8am and 2pm . Contact numbers for each ward can be found on the trust’s website.

There will be a maximum of one visitor per patient per day

Bookings will not be transferable in the event a patient moves wards, and cannot be split or shared

Defined visiting slots are set to reduce footfall and congestion

Social distancing must be maintained and masks must be worn as directed

People must not visit if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 (a high temperature, a new persistent cough, loss of taste or smell)

Arrangements around maternity can be found on the maternity website pages.

At Grantham and District Hospital, the surgical wards remain part of a low risk area of the site with very restricted staff and public access until the end of June.

Visiting for individual cases is considered and can be organised at pre-assessment, subject to the same swabbing and screening arrangements as for patients.

Visiting continues to be suspended for high risk areas other than with some agreed exceptions including end of life care, dementia or significant cognitive impairment, learning disability or autism and situations where the visit will be classed as a therapeutic intervention to manage distress.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust said people are still required to wear a mask, to protect patients and staff from the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

Any exceptions to these requirements will be made at the discretion of the clinical team.

The trust is also advising people to undertake a free home lateral flow test before booking a visit. If the test is positive you must not visit.

Director of Nursing Dr Karen Dunderdale said: “We are so pleased to welcome visitors back onto our wards, as we recognise the importance of our patients being able to see their loved ones during their stay in hospital.

“As we shift to COVID-19 being an infection that is endemic in our society it is clear that a number of precautions will be with us for some time. Our updated guidance is based on national guidance and the health, safety and wellbeing of our patients, visitors and staff remain our absolute priority.

“Risks associated with visiting all relate to potential cross infection between visitors, patients and staff.

“We have developed clear guidance on how to safely manage visiting in line with new high, medium and low risk categories.

“We do still need to limit the number of visitors on each ward at any one time, and ensure that anyone entering our hospitals wears a mask.