Wetherspoons to open three more Lincolnshire pubs next week
In total, ten in Lincolnshire will be open from next week
Popular national pub chain JD Wetherspoon will be reopening a further 44 of its pubs on April 26, three of which are in Lincolnshire.
The Square Sail on Brayford Wharf North in Lincoln, The Ivy Wall in Spalding, and The Red Lion on Roman Bank in Skegness will be the Lincolnshire pubs to open on April 26.
The pubs will only be able to reopen for outdoor drinking and dining, with pubs, bars and restaurants not being allowed to open inside until May 17, the next stage of the roadmap out of lockdown.
The venues are expected to be open from 9am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday, an 9am to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and no booking system will be in place.
A slightly reduced food menu will be offered from 9am to 8pm all week, and customers will be able to order and pay through the Wetherspoon app.
It leaves Lincolnshire with just nine Wetherspoons pubs that are yet to reopen, after seven returned to business on April 12, in line with government’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Notable absences include The Packhorse Inn at Sleaford and The Moon Under Water in Boston.
The full list of Greater Lincolnshire Wetherspoon pubs that will be open from April 26 is:
- The Square Sail – Lincoln
- The Ritz – Lincoln
- The Tollemache Inn – Grantham
- The Yarborough Hotel – Grimsby
- The Coliseum Picture Theatre – Cleethorpes
- The Sweyn Forkbeard – Gainsborough
- The Joseph Morton – Louth
- The Stamford Post – Stamford
- The Red Lion – Skegness
- The Ivy Wall – Spalding