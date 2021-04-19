Woman with Lincolnshire connections wanted for fraud
Officers think she might be in Spalding
Police are looking for a 28-year-old woman after she skipped a court appearance connected to an offence of fraud.
Kim Collins, otherwise known as Kim Brown, is wanted after failing to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court.
Police have been looking for Kim since December 2020, and are now appealing to the public for help in tracking her down.
Kim has links to Lincolnshire and may well be in the Spalding area, but she also has connections to Northants and Essex.
If you recognise her, have seen her, or can help with the investigation, call 101 or email [email protected], using reference 218190398.