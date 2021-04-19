Horncastle
April 19, 2021 4.58 pm

CCTV appeal after Horncastle beer theft

A man left without paying for a case of beer
Do you recognise this person? | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police are appealing to find a man who stole a case of alcohol from a service station in Horncastle.

At around 5pm on April 14, the male entered a service station on Boston Road and picked up a case of beer.

He then allegedly left the shop without paying. Officers are hoping a CCTV image of the man will help track him down.

If you recognise this person, call 101 or email [email protected] and quote crime reference 21000202718.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

