CCTV appeal after Horncastle beer theft
A man left without paying for a case of beer
Police are appealing to find a man who stole a case of alcohol from a service station in Horncastle.
At around 5pm on April 14, the male entered a service station on Boston Road and picked up a case of beer.
He then allegedly left the shop without paying. Officers are hoping a CCTV image of the man will help track him down.
If you recognise this person, call 101 or email [email protected] and quote crime reference 21000202718.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.