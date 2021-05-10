Some East Coast rail services cancelled as cracks found in high-speed trains
Grantham most affected
Rail passengers are facing disruption and delays on the East Coast main line after a string of high-speed trains were found to have cracks on them, causing them to be taken off the railways.
The entire fleet of the Hitachi 800 model trains, used by Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, London North Eastern Railway and TransPennine Express, were taken out of service for safety reasons.
Upon inspection it was found that hairline cracks were forming on a number of the trains, causing disruption over the weekend which will spill into the week, according to The Guardian.
Some LNER services have been cancelled on Monday, with Grantham affected on trains to and from Kings Cross or Leeds.
The same can be said for some Grantham services to the same places on Hull Trains, and Great Western Railway are encouraging people not to use long distance services on Monday, May 10.
Lincoln remains unaffected by the delays, with all services running as usual.
Tickets will be valid for any of the affected services up to and including Sunday, May 16.
The Hitachi Class 800 trains were commissioned by the government for GWR and LNER services in an order worth £5.7 billion in 2018.
To check the latest timetables for any delays or cancellations, visit the relevant train service website, whether it be LNER, Hull Trains, GWR or TransPennine.