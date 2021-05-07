“A resounding success”: Conservative victory in Lincolnshire County Council elections

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council Martin Hill said his party retaining control of the authority was “a resounding success” for the Conservatives.

The Tory group passed the 36 seat mark, giving them overall control of the council following the local elections on May 6.

Councillor Hill said: “This means we have a manifesto which we will then deliver for the public of Lincolnshire and we have a stable situation of the county council and can continue the running of it as a Conservative council.

“Thank you for giving the Conservatives once again a resounding thumbs up, we will work hard for you and take the lessons learned so far.”

He promised to move forward on tackling potholes and fly-tipping as well as campaigning for more funding for the authority.

At the time of publication, Labour had two seats, Independents had five seats, Liberal Democrats had three seats and South Holland Independents have one seat.

There are still 23 seats to be announced. Follow the live blog for updates.