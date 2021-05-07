Local Elections 2021: Lincolnshire and Lincoln results live

The curtain is almost ready to raise for the return of cinemas, and Lincolnshire’s movie theatres are preparing for their comeback.

Cinemas across Lincolnshire will be allowed to reopen on May 17, as part of the next stage of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

The Lincoln Odeon on the waterfront took to social media on May 6 to announce that its big screens would be opening across the UK from Monday, May 17.

Everyman Cinema at the Lincoln Cornhill Quarter has also confirmed it will return on this date, with a full food and drink menu that includes new desserts and cocktails.

New screenings will include the much-delayed James Bond film No Time To Die, the latest instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

Savoy Cinema in Grantham has listed its first screening for Tuesday, May 18, showing Exhibition on Screen Season Eight: Sunflowers, dedicated to one of Vincent van Gogh’s most iconic works.

This is also the case for Savoy in Boston, but all other films appear as “coming soon” on the website.

The Kinema In The Woods at Woodhall Spa is also coming back on May 17, offering screenings of animated favourites Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and Raya And The Last Dragon, as well as the jaw-dropping thriller Godzilla vs Kong.

Numerous measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with perspex screens being installed at counters at Kinema.

As well as this, hand sanitiser stations will be available throughout the building and face coverings must be worn in the foyer and on the way to your seat.

The Venue, located on campus at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, has made no update regarding its return, suggesting it will stay closed on May 17.

There will be a limited capacity at cinemas when they return, though this could change come June 21, when all coronavirus restrictions, including social distancing, are due to be lifted.