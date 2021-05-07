Local Elections 2021: Lincolnshire and Lincoln results live
Follow our live coverage here
Friday, May 7, is the day of counting votes in the local elections, with results expected today for Lincolnshire County Council, North East Lincolnshire Council and the City of Lincoln Council.
Voters took to the polls on Thursday, May 6, to decide who would be their new ward councillors, as well as the Police and Crime Commissioner (for which votes are counted Saturday).
In total there are nearly 100 positions to be filled by 366 candidacies. Lincolnshire County Council votes will be counted from 9-10am, North East Lincolnshire at around 1.30pm and City of Lincoln at around 2pm. The first results are hoped to come through between 11am-11.30am.
Local Democracy Reporters Daniel Jaines and James Mayer are at the Lincolnshire and Lincoln counting centres throughout the day to bring you the latest results as they are announced.
See The Lincolnite’s election guide here for our previous stories and information, candidates and party promises; including interviews and live PCC hustings.
