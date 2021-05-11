Air rifle seized after Lincoln school scare

Patrolling police officers have seized an air rifle following reports of a man with a gun near a Lincoln school.

Armed officers were deployed to the area surrounding St Peter and St Paul’s Catholic Academy on Western Avenue at around 9.30 on Monday, May 10.

They received reports that two youths, one of whom was thought to be carrying an air rifle, had been seen near the school.

The school was put into lockdown whilst searches were conducted.

Initial searches by the force did not lead to the recovery of any weapons, a police spokesperson said at midday on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police issued an updated statement on the morning of Tuesday, May 11 revealing that two men had been stopped.

One of the men was carrying an old air rifle, believed to have been retrieved from a skip.

The statement continued: “We believe this is the same air rifle seen earlier in the day near St Peter and St Paul’s Catholic Academy. It has been seized and made safe.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience and support with our enquiries.”

It is not believed there have been any arrests in relation to this incident.