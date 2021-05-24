Baseball bat and knife used during Lincoln fight

Four men have been released on bail

A baseball bat and a knife were used to inflict injuries during a fight in Lincoln at the weekend, which saw four men arrested, police said.

Men aged 18, 20, 33 and 41 were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after the incident, which happened in the vicinity of Russell Street and the bridge leading to Boultham Park at around 12.20pm on Saturday, May 22.

Three of the men were injured and received medical treatment. One man had head injuries and stab wounds. The other two were reported to also have stab wounds, but none of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

The four arrested men have since been released on police bail pending forensic examination and further investigations.

The investigating officer would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 12pm-12.30pm on May 22. and saw anything suspicious, or a fight between four men.

Police said the four men are described as slim, and two of them may have been wearing balaclavas, while one had a black coat and another was wearing a grey top and a baseball hat.

The force added that they believe two of the men may have left the area in a white Kangoo van.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 180 of May 22.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.