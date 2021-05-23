Bad weather prompts further closures at A46 Dunholme roundabout

An additional set of overnight road closures are needed near the new A46 Dunholme/Welton roundabout after the recent cold and wet weather.

The project started in July last year and was scheduled to be opened to the public by the end of May, but bad weather means further closures will be required.

Starting from Monday, May 24 and lasting up to seven evenings from 7pm to 6am, the following roads will be closed:

A46 will be closed from Deepdale Lane Nettleham to Lincoln Road Dunholme – Diversion via A46 Nettleham roundabout / A15 Riseholme roundabout / A15-A1500 Showground roundabout / A15-A631 roundabout at Caenby Corner / either the A631 or A1103 back to the A46, and vice versa

Lincoln Road, Welton will be closed from its junction with Honeyholes Lane to the new roundabout – Diversion via Honeyholes Lane / right onto Ryland Road / right onto Lincoln Road, Dunholme. This then joins the main closure diversion on the A46 to get to Lincoln

Horncastle Lane will be closed from the A15 to A46 (with access at A15 end) – Diversion via the A15-A1500 Showground roundabout / A15 Riseholme roundabout / A46 Nettleham roundabout and vice versa

Heath Lane to Scothern will remain closed

Despite these closures, the new Dunholme/Welton roundabout is still set to open during the week commencing May 31.

However, temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A46 for up to five days, starting from Monday, June 7 between 7.30am and 6pm.

This is in order to safely install barriers by the nearby garage and car dealership, and all traffic management will be removed once these works are complete.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Due to the cold, wet weather we had during our initial set of planned night works earlier this month, our contractor Eurovia wasn’t able to lay all of the final road surfacing near the new A46 Dunholme/Welton roundabout.

“We’re very close to having the new roundabout complete, with it set to open at the end of May.”