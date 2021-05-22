Four arrested after three men stabbed in Lincoln

Police arrested four men after a fight left three men with stab wounds in Lincoln on Saturday.

It happened at around 12.20pm on May 22, near Russell Street and the bridge leading to Boultham Park in Lincoln.

The men arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) are aged 18, 20, 33 and 41.

One eyewitness to the scenes of the fight described it as “something off a crime film that I’ve watched,” and that she’s “never been so scared” and “run so fast in my life before.”

Lincolnshire Police said three of the men were injured and received medical treatment.

One man has head injuries and stab wounds, and the other two are reported to also have stab wounds.

None of the injuries are understood to be life threatening.

Officers are appealing for any information that will assist their inquiry and ask anyone who was in the area between midday and 12.30pm, who saw anything suspicious or an altercation to contact them.

The four men are described as slim, two of them may have been wearing balaclavas, one with a black coat and another with a grey top and a baseball hat.

Police also believe two of the men may have left the area in a white Kangoo van.

If you in the area, walking, cycling or maybe driving, police like to hear from anyone who can help with information or has dashcam footage.

Via email to [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 180 of May 22 in the subject box

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org