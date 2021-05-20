Blyton Ice Cream is coming to Lincoln

Over 70 flavours to try, and other desserts too!

A family-run ice cream business serving over 70 flavours, including some that are award-winning, will open its first branch in Lincoln next week.

Blyton Ice Cream was established by Warwick and Mary Cook in 1985 when the couple opened a shop in Blyton near Gainsborough. Warwick sadly passed away in 2017, but the family has since launched two further shops – Brigg in 2018 and Scunthorpe in 2019.

Mary will cut cut the ribbon to officially open the new Lincoln branch on Friday, May 28, which is located next to Carousel in the unit formerly occupied by HW Franklin.

Included within the over 70 flavours of ice cream are favourites such as vanilla, strawberry and chocolate, but also Eton mess, sticky toffee pudding, creme egg, candy floss and apple pie.

In addition to ice creams, the shop will also sell sundaes, crepes, waffles and milkshakes, with customers able to eat in or take away.

The new shop will create around six to seven new jobs, including for delivery drivers. The shop will offer its own delivery service, as well as launching on Deliveroo and Just Eat.

George Cook and his aunt Alison Hughes are both directors at Blyton Ice Cream, while Mary still helps with the business.

George’s brother Henry is the Production Manager for the business, while their cousin Sophie Hughes is the Area Manager for Blyton and Lincoln.

George told The Lincolnite: “I used to make the ice cream, but became a director with my aunt and thought we could expand. We have got a good wholesale following and have customers in and around Lincoln and some from the city that travel to Blyton.

“It is very exciting and such a good spot on Lincoln High Street. We do over 70 flavours and a big range of desserts that we can’t wait for the people of Lincoln to try.”

He added that they are also hoping to open more branches in other areas of the county in the future.