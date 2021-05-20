The Lincolnite tries: Vice & Co’s new cocktail menu
Boozy ice cream too!
Independent Lincoln Speakeasy bar Vice & Co has reopened after a revamp and launched a new cocktail menu, welcoming customers back after the latest easing of the coronavirus restrictions.
Vice & Co is located on Corporation Street and is known by many people as the ‘Secret Bar’. The bar wanted to use ingredients that time with the different seasons, which inspired the launch of the new menu on Monday, May 17.
The menu includes classic favourites and new cocktails on a seasonal changing menu, including the tequila-based Deathly Nightshade and Nectar Of The Gods, which contains spiced mead.
There is also alcoholic ice cream — Midnight Espresso. It contains Patrón XO Cafe over ice cream with freeze-dried strawberries and chocolate syrup.
Vice & Co’s owner Robbie Dowdall told The Lincolnite that as the first Speakeasy bar in Lincoln Vice & Co always tries to raise the standard of drinks and service in the city.
Robbie said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic to reopen and I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds in terms of lifting restrictions and hope people continue to support local independent businesses.”
Bar Manager Molly Allen has created the new cocktails, alongside fellow bar tender Matty Clark and owner Robbie.
She said: “It feels amazing to be back open and seeing customers and I am excited for them to try our new cocktails, as well as enjoying some old favourites.”
For the rest of this week and next week, Vice & Co is open seven days a week. From Wednesday, June 2 it will be open five days a week – 5pm-3am Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 4pm-3am on Fridays and 2pm-3am on Saturdays.
Table bookings can be made in advance by calling 01522 244825 or via Vice & Co’s Facebook page, while walk-ins are also accepted if there is space to accommodate them.