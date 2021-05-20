Lincoln
May 20, 2021 5.26 pm

The Lincolnite tries: Vice & Co’s new cocktail menu

Boozy ice cream too!
Vice & Co has launched a new cocktail menu. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Independent Lincoln Speakeasy bar Vice & Co has reopened after a revamp and launched a new cocktail menu, welcoming customers back after the latest easing of the coronavirus restrictions.

Vice & Co is located on Corporation Street and is known by many people as the ‘Secret Bar’. The bar wanted to use ingredients that time with the different seasons, which inspired the launch of the new menu on Monday, May 17.

The menu includes classic favourites and new cocktails on a seasonal changing menu, including the tequila-based Deathly Nightshade and Nectar Of The Gods, which contains spiced mead.

Vice & Co Bar Manager Molly Allen and the venue’s sole owner Robbie Dowdall. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There is also alcoholic ice cream — Midnight Espresso. It contains Patrón XO Cafe over ice cream with freeze-dried strawberries and chocolate syrup.

Vice & Co’s owner Robbie Dowdall told The Lincolnite that as the first Speakeasy bar in Lincoln Vice & Co always tries to raise the standard of drinks and service in the city.

Deathly Nightshade contains El Jimador Reposado, tonic water, chilli infused vodka, lime wedges, Ancho Reyes Verde, mixed peppercorns and roasted red pepper syrup. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Bar Manager Molly made Nectar Of The Gods. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Nectar Of The Gods contains spiced mead, yoghurt liqueur, raspberry puree, honey syrup and coconut milk. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There is also a new alcoholic ice cream on the menu. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Midnight Espresso contains Patrón XO Cafe over ice cream with freeze-dried strawberries and chocolate syrup. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Robbie said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic to reopen and I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds in terms of lifting restrictions and hope people continue to support local independent businesses.”

Bar Manager Molly Allen has created the new cocktails, alongside fellow bar tender Matty Clark and owner Robbie.

She said: “It feels amazing to be back open and seeing customers and I am excited for them to try our new cocktails, as well as enjoying some old favourites.”

Molly making the Gin-based cocktail – Red Snapper. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Red Snapper is another cocktail available on Vice & Co’s newly launched menu. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Roasted Bramble is a classic favourite that remains on the cocktail menu at Vice & Co. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

For the rest of this week and next week, Vice & Co is open seven days a week. From Wednesday, June 2 it will be open five days a week – 5pm-3am Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 4pm-3am on Fridays and 2pm-3am on Saturdays.

Inside Vice & Co. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Table bookings can be made in advance by calling 01522 244825 or via Vice & Co’s Facebook page, while walk-ins are also accepted if there is space to accommodate them.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.