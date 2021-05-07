Local Elections 2021: Conservatives retain control of Lincolnshire County Council
More seats to declare but Tories meet target needed for control
The Conservative group on Lincolnshire County Council have retained overall control after gaining 36 seats in total already.
At the time of publication, Labour had two seats, Independents had five seats, Liberal Democrats had three seats and South Holland Independents have one seat.
There are still 23 seats to announce.
