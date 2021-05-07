Local Elections 2021: Conservatives retain control of Lincolnshire County Council

A Year 9 student at Cleethorpes Academy has tested positive for coronavirus, resulting in 28 pupils now self-isolating as a precaution.

Principal Mrs Janice Hornby sent a letter to parents/carers on Thursday, May 6 and said the school is continuing to monitor the situation and is working closely with Public Health England.

The students who are self-isolating will continue remote learning at home for 10 days.

The school remains open to other students who should continue to attend if they remain well.

Janice Hornby, Cleethorpes Academy Principal, said: “We want to reassure parents that we have followed advice from Public Health England and the DfE in responding to this matter immediately.

“My senior and pastoral leaders work quickly to identify all close contacts and telephone every family to explain the requirement to self-isolate. Students are isolated in school until we contact the family.

“All students who are required to isolate will return to remote learning until we can welcome them back into school.

“We have continued to follow national public health guidance around preventing the spread of coronavirus in school. Social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing of face coverings and regular cleaning is being rigorously practised right across the Academy, and we have robust risk assessment processes in place.

“I urge all staff and students to remain vigilant at all times and to continue to follow the guidelines to ensure that we can keep each other as safe as possible. We wish our student a very speedy recovery.”

Cleethorpes Academy is currently the only school within the Tollbar Multi Academy Trust with a case of coronavirus.