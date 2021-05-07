Drunk man making knife threats arrested in Mablethorpe
Police arrested a drunk man who allegedly threatened people with a knife in Mablethorpe on Thursday evening.
It happened just before 6pm on May 6, when Lincolnshire Police received several reports that a man, thought to be under the influence, was making threats to people at the skate park on Quebec Road.
Officers rushed to the scene and, with the help of a member of public, the man was located in the nearby gardens.
He was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
A number of officers were still on scene last night and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and who has not yet spoken to police.
If you have any information that can assist our officers in their enquiry, please get in touch:
- By calling 101 – quoting incident 360 of 06/05/2021.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote reference 360 of 06/05/2021 in the subject line.
- You can also report anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.