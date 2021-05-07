Man arrested after armed police called to Ruskington
He reportedly had a weapon
A 47-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in Ruskington on Thursday afternoon.
It happened at around 1.40pm on May 6, when Lincolnshire Police officers were called to a residential address in Station Road, Ruskington.
They had reports from people visiting the private address of a man that he had become aggressive towards.
The man was reported to have been in possession of a weapon, and had gone back inside the property. Armed police were deployed to the scene.
Police officers engaged with the man and he left the address of his own accord, and was arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody at this time.