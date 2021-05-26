Every Imps fan who applied for Wembley ballot will get a ticket, club say

As long as season ticket holders signed up to the ballot

Lincoln City season ticket holders who entered a ballot for the League One play-off final at Wembley this weekend will all get tickets, with some left over.

The Imps were given a general admission of 3,879 tickets for the play-off final with Blackpool on Sunday, and those spaces went to a ballot organised by the club.

It is set to be the biggest game in the history of Lincoln City Football Club, who have not been in the second tier of English football for 70 years; but now they are just one game from the Championship.

Lincoln City have now confirmed that all season ticket holders who applied in the ballot will be successful and get a ticket for Wembley, with a number of tickets still being available.

Supporters are expected to receive an email confirmation, along with further details about their match ticket, on Wednesday evening.

This news comes after thousands of people signed a petition to allow more fans in the ground for the EFL play-off finals.

There are also a small batch of general admission ticket left following the ballot, and they will be made available to 2019/20 season ticket holders at 7pm on Wednesday via Ticketmaster.

They will be sold on a first come, first serve basis, with one ticket being allowed per season ticket holder.

If after this there are still tickets available, all supporters with a Ticketmaster account will be able to buy a ticket at 10am on Thursday.

As well as this, the Imps have secured a small batch of hospitality tickets for the Blackpool match, which will again be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

Hospitality tickets are priced at £299 per person, and need to be booked by contacting [email protected] by 9pm on Wednesday evening.