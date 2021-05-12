First mission for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance from new Lincoln HQ

Staff and crew will be together under one roof

Doctors, paramedics and pilots took on their first mission from Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance’s new purpose-built headquarters on Tuesday.

The charity was given the keys to its new HQ on the A15 Sleaford Road next to RAF Waddington in April. It’s situated just 200m away from RAF Waddington, which has been home to LNAA’s helicopter since 1994.

The helicopter relocated from RAF Waddington during the afternoon on Tuesday, May 11 and a video was captured of its final flight to the new base.

The medical teams, helicopter and Critical Care Cars have now relocated to the new premises, with the rest of the LNAA team joining them later in June.

The new airbase features a purpose-built hangar with space to enable on-site engineering, a bespoke helipad equipped with state-of-the-art landing lights, and enhanced training facilities for crew members.

The critical care team were tasked just after 10am on Tuesday, May 11 as they were called to a crash on the East Coast of Lincolnshire.

Clinical Director Doctor Gareth Davies said: “The first mission from our new headquarters was an historic landmark for our service.

“We are delighted to see our crews now operational from this new facility, which will allow us to continue providing the best clinical care for the people of Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and beyond.”

The new facility will bring charity staff and crew together under one roof for the first time in the charity’s 27-year history.

To support the funding of their new home, the charity received a capital grant of £1.82 million from the Department of Health and Social Care.

Karen Jobling, Chief Executive Officer at LNAA, said: “LNAA has come a long way since its beginnings and today is such an exciting and important time stamp in the Charity’s history.

“Seeing the crew and the helicopter every day will be inspiring to everyone here, a wonderful reminder of why we all do what we do.

“This new home is integral to our journey for clinical independence with better facilities for our air operations and training.

“We don’t underestimate just how important it is to us all that we are now under one roof, enabling us to work more closely together and raise the funds we need to enable our clinicians to respond in an emergency.”

The Station Commander at RAF Waddington, Group Captain Stephen Kilvington, said on Tuesday: “It’s quite a sad day for us here at RAF Waddington. The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has been associated with our station for 27 years, where they have been providing a fantastic service to Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and the wider community.

“While we are sad that they are leaving the station, we know that this new facility will help them to provide that service to an even better level. They will continue to be our neighbours and we’re looking forward to continuing that working relationship with them.”