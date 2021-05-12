Five days with no COVID deaths in Greater Lincolnshire
44 coronavirus cases on Wednesday
There have been no COVID-related deaths recorded in Greater Lincolnshire in the last five days, with just 44 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 19 cases in both Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire and six in North East Lincolnshire on May 12.
NHS England has also reported no new local deaths across Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals for the fifth day in a row and currently stands at 1,305 since the pandemic started.
On Wednesday, national cases increased by 2,284 to 4,441,975, while deaths rose by 11 to 127,640.
In local news, several signs at a school in Cleethorpes have been defaced with stickers encouraging lockdown breaches by an anonymous movement called The White Rose.
The anti-lockdown messages on the signage at Thrunscoe Primary and Nursery Academy included “Staying human is more important than living in fear.”
The Local Vaccination Centre (LVC) at the Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham has recently given its 100,000th vaccination.
This comes just five months since it opened and only eight weeks since it celebrated reaching 50,000 vaccinations.
Since Monday, Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates have fallen slightly, with increases in Lincoln city, East Lindsey, West Lindsey and North East Lincolnshire.
However, the region is still above the England average, which has seen a slight increase in its rate of infection over the last two days.
Here are Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to May 12, according to the government dashboard:
In national coronavirus news, people aged 38 to 39 will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccines from Thursday, as the Prime Minister announced a public inquiry into the pandemic response and a new commission to honour lost loved ones.
Bookings for vaccinations will open on May 13, and 38 and 39-year-olds can sign up for their appointment on the NHS website.
The World Health Organisation should have declared a global emergency earlier than January 30, 2020 and recommended travel restrictions to prevent the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, a panel has said.
A report issued by an independent panel into the handling of the pandemic has also found the month of February last year was “lost” as countries failed to take strong measures to halt the spread of the virus.
In vaccine news, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tweeted that 67.8% of adults have had the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 35% have had two doses.
VACCINE UPDATE:
– 67.8% of adults have been vaccinated once for COVID-19
– 35% of adults have had two vaccines
The vaccine is saving lives so when it's your turn, come forward & get the jab.
— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) May 12, 2021
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, May 12
60,140 cases (up 44)
- 41,748 in Lincolnshire (up 19)
- 9,672 in North Lincolnshire (up 19)
- 8,720 in North East Lincolnshire (up six)
2,192 deaths (no change)
- 1,617 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,305 hospital deaths (no change)
- 812 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 451 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,441,975 UK cases, 127,640 deaths