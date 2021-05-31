Flowers and tributes to Lincoln murder victim Sam Davies
“Too young to be gone. R.I.P.”
Tributes continue to pour in for Sam Davies who was stabbed to death in a tragic incident in Lincoln last week,
The 23-year-old died following an incident at Coleridge Gardens in St Giles, Lincoln at around 10.45pm on Thursday, May 27.
Flowers and a bunny rabbit teddy have been tied to nearby railings in memory of Sam, while people left messages of condolence to the victim and his family on social media.
Kymberley Storr said: “Heartbreaking. No-one deserves to lose a life like this. Every parent’s worst nightmare.”
Angie JG said: “RIP young man, taken too soon, fly high. So sad.”
Jane Conlon said: “What an awful case to have to investigate. Thoughts with the policing team and of course with Sam’s family and loved ones.”
Lynne Sollis said: “So terribly sad. May he now forever rest in eternal peace. Sending my deepest and most sincere condolences to his family and friends.”
Lauren Chase said: “Please, please let this be a lesson to those who feel knifes are the answer. You’ve know idea how the killing of this young man will have affected other people. His family, friends and those who fought to save him.”
Latest on police murder investigation
A total of six people have so far been arrested in relation to the case, including a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.
A 20-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender, and a 15-year-old male on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Three men, aged 18, 23 and 24, remain in police custody on suspicion of murder, and conspiracy to murder, after arrests on Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29.
Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information to contact them. Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident 536 of May 27, or submit information or footage anonymously through the dedicated portal for Operation Level.