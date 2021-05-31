Lincolnshire COVID infections stay low but scientists urge delay in June 21 unlocking

Just two more cases than last week

There were 189 coronavirus cases recorded last week and no COVID-related deaths — just two more cases compared to the previous week and two fewer deaths.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend recorded 29 new cases in Lincolnshire, eight in North Lincolnshire and two in North East Lincolnshire.

No coronavirus deaths were reported in Greater Lincolnshire, both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

However, NHS England reported three local hospital deaths in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals in total this week, up from two last week.

The hospitals service has stopped reporting weekend numbers on weekends, instead opting to catch-up the day after.

National cases have increased by to 4,484,056 while deaths rose by to 127,781.

In national news, more scientists are urging the government to consider delaying the June 21 lockdown relaxations.

Professor Ravi Gupta, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) which advises the government, told BBC Radio 4’s today programme that there were early signs the UK is heading towards a third wave.

He was backed in his caution by Professor Adam Finn, from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, who told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that. more understanding and a clearer picture of the pandemic was needed.

However, Professor Angus Dalgleish told the programme there could not be “altering every time we get a new variant”.

'We cannot keep altering every time we get a new variant.' Professor Angus Dalgleish says the lifting of restrictions needs to go ahead and emphasis needs to be put on quarantine when necessary rather than broader restrictions. pic.twitter.com/5GmS8hEIvQ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 31, 2021

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, May 30 60,599 cases (up 39) 42,089 in Lincolnshire (up 29)

9,754 in North Lincolnshire (up eight)

8,756 in North East Lincolnshire (up two) 2,194 deaths (no change) 1,619 from Lincolnshire (no change)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,310 hospital deaths (no change) 815 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

453 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) 4,477,705 UK cases, 127,768 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.