Former Lincolnshire football treasurer denies fraud charge

He will face trial next year

The former treasurer of a Lincolnshire football club is to face a jury trial accused of fraud.

Ian Warsap, the former treasurer of Louth Old Boys FC, pleaded not guilty to a charge of fraud by abuse of position when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday.

Warsap is alleged to have made cheques out to himself and paid them into his personal bank account.

The charge relates to the period between January 2006 and July 2017. The amount involved is said to be in the region of £30,000.

Warsap, 63, of Newmarket, Louth, was granted unconditional bail and the case was adjourned for a trial scheduled to commence on March, 28, 2022.