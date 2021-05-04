Spalding Grammar School burgled overnight

Over £2,500 was raised by a group of firefighters from Woodhall Spa Fire Station who ran over seven miles in their full heavy kit and breathing masks to raise money for charity.

Jake Watson, 22, and his colleagues set off from the fire station at around 10am on Saturday, May 1. They ran to their neighbouring station in Horncastle in kit including thick fire protective clothing, heavy fire boots, helmet and gloves.

The challenge took about 2 hours, including water and break stops, and over £200 was donated into the collection bucket by people cheering them on along the route.

During the middle portion of run the firefighters had to take their helmets and gloves off for a while to allow their temperatures to regulate safely.

The firefighters were supported by Woodhall Spa’s fire appliance and ambulance. They were met by the crew at Horncastle at the the finish line, who provided well-deserved refreshments.

The fundraising page raised over £2,100 and the offline totals are still being added up before all the proceeds will be donated to The Fire Fighters charity.

The Fire Fighters Charity offers specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community. The charity’s income has fallen significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those who took on the challenge were colleagues Jake Watson and Martin Willerton, who both joined Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue at the same time in October last year.

Jake told The Lincolnite: “It was at times harder than I expected. The team were great and there was a lot of motivation that helped me and the others pull through, and we all finished as a group.

“It was a big boost for me to see the public give their support and the total in the bucket shows how much they are supporting us and the cheering was nice to see.”

Woodhall Spa is an on-call retained fire station so all its firefighters have other full-time jobs, including commercial pilot Jake. They offer up any time they can to provide emergency cover.

Five firefighters from Lincoln North Fire Station also took part in a fundraiser over the bank holiday weekend, climbing the building 100 times each up and down over four hours.

They have raised over £600 – donate to their fundraiser here.