Spalding Grammar School burgled overnight
A window was found smashed
Police are appealing for information after an alleged overnight burglary at Spalding Grammar School.
It was believed to have taken place between 4.44am and 5am on Tuesday, May 4.
A window was smashed and a laptop was reportedly taken from the school on Priory Road.
Anyone with information that could assist police’s investigations is being asked to contact officers in one of the following ways:
- Calling 101 and quoting reference 21000243349
- Emailing [email protected] and use the same reference as above in the subject box
- Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111