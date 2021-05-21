Former rugby Premiership fitness coach to open new gym in Lincoln
Specialist group and one-to-one training
A Lincoln man has returned to his roots to open a new gym after five years as strength & conditioning coach at Premiership rugby club Worcester Warriors.
Joe Green played rugby for Market Rasen and Newark during his teens and his most recent job saw him working at Worcester Warriors, where he rose up from the coaching team in the academy to become the Strength & Conditioning coach for the first team.
After finishing his masters in Strength and Conditioning at Salford he re-evaluated his options and decided to move back home to Lincoln to start his own business. Grid Gym will open in the unit formerly occupied by Lloyds Bank at 70 High Street in June.
The primary offer is for small group and one-to-one personal training, alongside general gym access. He is already supporting Lockdown MMA Lincoln with sessions at their base at Lincoln Fight Factory, and they will also train at the gym.
The 23-year-old told The Lincolnite: “I have experienced the atmosphere of professional sport, where players are given the chance to thrive in every aspect and I want to offer this to my members.
“I am really excited to open, it will be a long time in coming and there has been a lot of behind the scenes work.
“It has been a hectic time with COVID and it gave me time to re-evaluate. I was spending time closer to home back in Lincoln and trained some of my friends and saw a gap in the market.
“It will be great to get open and provide something a bit different to Lincoln.”
Membership prices and schemes will be released in the coming weeks and the new gym will create new jobs in the future.