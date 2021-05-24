Greater Lincolnshire falls below England average COVID-19 infection rate

There have been 42 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and no COVID-related deaths on Monday, as our region fell below the England average infection rate.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 34 new cases in Lincolnshire, five in North Lincolnshire and three in North East Lincolnshire.

No coronavirus deaths were registered on Monday. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

However, NHS England reported one new hospital death on Monday at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

National cases have increased by 2,439 to 4,464,900, while deaths have risen by three to 127,724.

Since Friday, Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate has fallen below the England average, at 21.1 per 100,000 of the population, compared to 22 for England, which has risen.

Only South and North Kesteven have seen infection rate increases over the weekend, with the other seven districts falling.

West Lindsey has the lowest Greater Lincolnshire infection rate of 6.3 and Boston has the highest – 41.3.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to May 24 according to the government dashboard:

In national news, the public will likely have to wait longer for details of the government’s review of social distancing rules and its proposals for COVID certification due to the growth in cases of the Indian variant. Downing Street signalled Boris Johnson would wait longer to unveil the plans, despite the prime minister having previously promised to provide details by the end of this month. Spain has lifted its restrictions on travellers from the UK in a bid to boost its economy. But the country is still on the UK government’s amber list, meaning people should not go unless it is for essential family or business reasons.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, May 24

60,452 cases (up 42)

41,979 in Lincolnshire (up 34)

9,734 in North Lincolnshire (up five)

8,739 in North East Lincolnshire (up three)

2,194 deaths (no change)

1,619 from Lincolnshire (no change)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,308 hospital deaths (up one)

815 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

451 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,464,900 UK cases, 127,724 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.