Over 75 volunteers take part in Lincolnshire county-wide litter pick

Community organisations in Lincolnshire joined forces over the weekend to take part in a county-wide litter pick, collecting over 35 bags of litter.

The litter picks involved over 75 volunteers, covering Cleethorpes, Boston, Horncastle, Lincoln, Ruskington, Skegness, Sleaford and Skirbeck on Saturday, May 22.

Organisations included the Lincolnshire Climate Conscious Students, as well as Plastic Free groups in Boston, Horncastle, Lincoln and Sleaford.

It was part of a national campaign called Million Mile Clean by Surfers Against Sewage, targeting 100,000 volunteers across the country to clean their local areas.

The campaign aims to get 100,000 volunteers to cover 10 miles of their local area, equalling a million miles overall.

Over 35 bags were collected in a single day by the volunteers across Lincolnshire.

The event is adding to the work already done by local Wombles groups, including the Wombles of Lincoln, a social media litter picking page that aims to tackling fly tipping and littering in the city.

All picks were in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, and it is the first official county-wide litter pick of its kind.

Theo Griffiths, group coordinator at Lincolnshire Climate Conscious Students, said: “It’s absolutely amazing to see all of these organisations have teamed up to point out how much of an issue this, and to help clean up our streets.

“It was an absolutely fantastic event, proving how much of an issue it was.”

Roberta Bray from Plastic Free Sleaford said: “It was an amazing experience knowing we were part of something much bigger, and rewarding knowing how much litter we’ve stopped from ending up in waterways and ultimately the sea.

“It’s a great way to meet new like-minded people, creating a wonderful sense of community which ultimately is what our campaign is.”