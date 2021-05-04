Inaugural Lincoln City Half Marathon postponed again

The first event will have to wait another year

The first Lincoln City Half Marathon road race has been postponed for a second consecutive year due to coronavirus.

The flagship event, set up by the Lincoln City Foundation and Curly’s Athletes, was due to take place for the first time in September 2020, but the coronavirus outbreak across the country made this impossible.

Plans were then made to hold the event in September 2021, when restrictions are lined up to be completely lifted, however that date has now also been postponed.

Organisers say ongoing restrictions and caution surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, mean the event will not go ahead this year.

It has been rearranged for Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Organisers decided they could not engage with local communities and businesses in the way they’d like as a result of lockdown.

As well as this, there are fears about allowing large numbers of people to run through the city centre as soon as September.

Any runners who signed up to the half marathon will receive an email with all information about moving their place or getting a refund.

Charlotte Hornsby, head of operations at Lincoln City Foundation, said: “We would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone involved in the planning of the event; from the local authority, who are fully supportive of our decision to postpone, to the volunteers and to everyone who has entered the race.

“Our charity, like so many, has seen a significant reduction in fundraising activities over the last 12 months, but we are looking ahead to bringing Lincolnshire a portfolio of engaging events that will invite communities to get active with safety as our priority.”

If you are interested in signing up for the Lincoln City Half Marathon 2022, visit the event website.