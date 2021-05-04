Ram raiders smash their way into Horncastle petrol station
A police cordon was put in place
A big hole was left in the wall after a ram raid at a petrol station in Horncastle on Monday night.
A police cordon was put in place after the incident at Boston Road Service Station on Bank Holiday Monday, May 3. It was reported to police at 3.26am.
Parts of displays, smashed windows and debris were scattered across the forecourt.
The garage was closed while investigations and repairs were carried out, but fortunately no injuries were reported.
No cash was taken from the premises and no arrests have been made at this stage.
It is not yet clear how long the business will be closed for.
Lincolnshire Police said: “A scene guard was put in place earlier today (Monday) and enquiries are still ongoing.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 17 of May 4.