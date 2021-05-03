Large amounts of jewellery burgled from Gainsborough village home

Police believe it was breaking and entering

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a large amount of jewellery was stolen during a burglary in a village near Gainsborough.

The burglary happened between 12pm and 3pm on Monday, April 19, when either one or multiple offenders are alleged to have broken into a house on Walkerith Road in Morton.

Upon entering the house, large amounts of jewellery were stolen from one of the rooms before the burglars left.

Police are now encouraging the public to come forward and help solve this crime.

Officers are also asking people to stay on the lookout for any second hand shops that suddenly acquire lots of jewellery, or to keep an eye on social media in case they are listed online.

Anyone who heard anything suspicious in the area at that time, or may have information that could assist enquiries, is being asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 304 of April 19.