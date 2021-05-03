Fundraiser for 12-year-old boy seriously injured in hit and run

He is still in hospital with serious injuries

A fundraiser has been set up to help with the recovery of a 12-year-old boy who was the victim of a hit and run in Caistor, as he remains in hospital.

Kayne Delee, 12, was struck by a car when crossing Grimsby Road in Caistor at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, April 28.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene and caused Kayne potentially life-changing injuries.

He is currently at Sheffield Children’s Hospital undergoing treatment, and one of his mother’s friends has decided to set up a fundraiser to aid his recovery.

After just one hour of the fundraiser going live, it reached £470, just £30 shy of the £500 target.

It was Kayne’s birthday the week before the hit and run happened, and it is hoped that the money raised will allow for some belated presents.

Paramedics had to cut off Kayne’s clothes after the incident, so the initial fund will go towards replacing those.

As well as this, it is hoped that money will be raised to try and get some of the things that he enjoys.

Kayne is a huge Tottenham Hotspurs fan, and he also loves reading books and playing Fortnite.

The fundraiser, set up by Michelle Clarke, says: “I think the whole community has been shocked and saddened that something like this has happened here.

“Kayne is a bright, thoughtful and lovely young man who has his whole life ahead of him.

“He has a long road to recovery ahead of him and I think if we could make it a bit more bearable for him, keep his spirits up, encourage him to keep going when times are difficult, then that will go a long way to getting him better.”

To donate to Kayne’s fundraiser, visit the GoFundMe page here.

Lincolnshire Police are currently appealing to anyone with information in regards to the hit and run, and are encouraging witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who thinks they can assist with inquiries is being asked to call 101 or email [email protected] and quote incident 423 of April 28.