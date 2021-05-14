Woman still in hospital with burns a month after attempted murder in Skegness
The victim has now been named by police
A 41-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital with severe burns, nearly a month after a house fire in Skegness and her partner being charged with attempted murder.
Ellen Marshall was taken to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston after emergency services responded to a call about a property fire on Firbeck Avenue in Skegness at 10.29pm on Thursday, April 22. She was transferred to a specialist burns unit.
Her partner Leigh Pateman, 42, of Firbeck Avenue, has been charged with attempted murder and was remanded in custody before appearing for a short hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court on April 26.
No pleas were entered and Pateman was remanded back into custody and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on May 24.
Lincolnshire Police believe those who may know Pateman or Ellen may hold vital information that can assist with they investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected], or alternatively via the force’s dedicated portal here.