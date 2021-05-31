Lincolnshire records 1,008 COVID cases in May, a third less than last month
Cases down 38%, deaths fall 57%
May has seen 1,008 COVID-19 cases for the entire month in Greater Lincolnshire — down 38% on April’s figure of 1,633.
The county’s death rate has decreased from 14 in April to six this month — a drop of 57%.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday recorded 15 new cases in Lincolnshire, two in North Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire.
There were also no deaths confirmed. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England no longer reports deaths in the region’s hospitals on weekends of bank holidays- leaving the monthly tally at seven, the same as April.
On Monday, national cases increased by 3,383 to 4,487,339, while deaths rose by one to 127,782.
As people enjoyed the bank holiday sunshine on Monday, scientists nationally have been urging government to delay the lockdown restrictions easing planned for June 21.
They said there are signs the UK is heading for a third wave and urged caution.
However, hospitality bosses have said further delays would cause more pain for the sector.
Kate Nicholls, chief executive of industry body UK Hospitality, has told the BBC: “It would be devastating for many of our members and catastrophic for those not able to open at all (such as) nightclubs and music venues and for those with restricted opening, so wedding venues and indoor leisure.”
They called on government support, due to end in July, to be extended if the unlocking were to take longer than planned.
Meanwhile, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has said the UK is likely to grow 7.2% in 2021, a stronger improvement from its March projection of 5.1%.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, May 31
60,599 cases (up 18)
- 42,104 in Lincolnshire (up 15)
- 9,756 in North Lincolnshire (up two)
- 8,757 in North East Lincolnshire (up one)
2,194 deaths (no change)
- 1,619 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,310 hospital deaths (no change)
- 815 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 453 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,487 UK cases, 127,768 deaths