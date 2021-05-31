‘A day to forget’ at Wembley, but Imps fans still proud of journey

Lincoln City fans were feeling disappointed but undeniably proud of the team after the Imps fell to a 2-1 loss in the League One play-off final.

Lincoln faced Blackpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with a chance to earn promotion to the Championship on the line.

The Imps were beaten 2-1 by Blackpool, after a brace from Kenny Dougall cancelled out Ollie Turton’s own goal in the first minute, which sent Lincoln fans into delirium.

There were just below 10,000 fans in the stadium, 4,000 of which were Lincoln City supporters who did their best to cheer the team on, but just couldn’t help Michael Appleton’s side over the line.

The Lincolnite caught up with some of the fans who predicted victory for Lincoln before the game, to see how they feel after the loss.

Gary Hutchinson of The Stacey West fan site was feeling angry after the final and said he’ll struggle to look back on the day fondly.

“We weren’t good enough on the day and it made me feel negative and down. We have had a great season, but nothing erases that feeling the moment the whistle goes and you realise your day out has been for nothing.

“It wasn’t enjoyable at all. The lack of fans, the awful restrictions such as mask wearing in direct sunlight and the muted, dampened atmosphere just isn’t football for me.

“Frankly, I’m looking forward to next season now, not willing to give yesterday another moment’s thought.”

Jason Free predicted a 3-0 Lincoln win, but says Blackpool were just “the better team on the day.”

“My immediate reaction was disappointment, but the more I think about it the more I’m proud of what we’ve achieved.

“You can analyse the game all day but that’s football, sometimes you win them and sometimes you lose them.

“I’m confident for next season, I have complete faith in Appleton and I trust the process.”

Jack Theaker got the scoreline correct, but had the wrong team winning 2-1, and he said Sunday was a day of “pure emotion.”

“I didn’t lift my head up for a good 15 minutes. Whilst I’m still absolutely heartbroken, it’s mixed in with an unwavering sense of pride in the lads.

“I know they gave their all, and I couldn’t be more in love with the club than I am now.

“Another season like this one is an entirely realistic goal. Michael Appleton was able to build this current squad almost entirely in two months, so I have complete faith he can do it again.”

Ben Porteus was another who thought Lincoln would win, but said in the end Blackpool were more clinical when it mattered most.

“Obviously I’m feeling gutted by the defeat, but I’m mainly feeling proud of what they’ve achieved this season.

“I think this is just the start for Lincoln, even though we’re going to lose some key loan players, the foundations of the squad are strong and Appleton has shown he knows exactly the type of player he’s after.

“After the Cowley brothers left I think there was a level of uncertainty about where we would go, but Appleton has come in and done an amazing job. The city has come together like never before to support the Imps and we can all say we’re proud to support City!”

As for my thoughts, I expected it to be a close game, predicting a penalty shootout; but Blackpool just looked like they wanted it more.

This is an incredibly young Lincoln City squad that has soared beyond expectation this season, one that hasn’t experienced these types of matches too often before. They’ll get there in time, as will Appleton.

The journey has only just begun for the Imps, mark my words.

Thank you for your incredible support yesterday, Imps ❤️ Fans Gallery ⤵️ — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) May 31, 2021