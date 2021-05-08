REWIND: Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner elections results
The latest updates from the count
Saturday, May 8, is the final day of counting votes in the local elections, with results expected today for the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner.
People took to the polls on Thursday, May 6, to decide who would be their new ward councillors, as well as the Police and Crime Commissioner. Due to safety measures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, votes for the PCC are counted Saturday.
Marc Jones was the second-elected PCC of Lincolnshire in May 2016 and this time his role is being challenged by Labour City of Lincoln councillor Rosanne Kirk and Chair of the Lincolnshire Police Independent Advisory Group (IAG), David Williams from the Lincolnshire Independents party, Ross Pepper from the Liberal Democrats and Peter Escreet from the Reform Party.
Local Democracy Reporters Daniel Jaines and James Mayer are at the Lincoln counting centre today to bring you the result as it is announced.
See The Lincolnite’s election guide here for our previous stories and information, candidates and party promises; including interviews and live PCC hustings.
