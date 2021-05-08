Man dies after Audi crashes in field near Skegness

Marc Jones, the re-elected Conservative Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said that his work is not done, as he’s looking forward to a further three years in the role.

Mr Jones won with a 57.9% majority of the poll from the first round of counting, with 102,813 votes from a 31% turnout. A total of 177,528 votes were placed county-wide.

The nearest candidate was Labour’s Rosanne Kirk, with a 19% share of the votes, with Lincolnshire Independent David Williams securing the third spot with 10%.

The breakdown of the votes cast on Thursday, May 6, and counted on Saturday, may 8, was:

Marc Jones (Conservative) – 102,813

Rosanne Kirk (Labour) – 34,310

David Williams (Lincolnshire Independent) – 18,375

Ross Pepper (Liberal Democrats) – 10,172

Peter Escreet (Reform UK) – 6,101

Marc Jones: “More work to do”

“It’s very gratifying to have concluded today on the first count, that was a really positive thing for what I’ve delivered so far,” said Mr Jones.

“But I’m under no illusions having spoken to many around the county there’s an awful lot more work to do.”

He said he wanted to assure the public that “nothing was taken for granted”.

Rosie Kirk – Labour – 2nd place

Labour’s candidate Rosie Kirk said she was “thrilled for her party” across all three elections that had taken place in Lincolnshire this week.

“The votes that we got was incredible. Our message got through and to actually come second in a Conservative county is really great,” she said.

However, she added that there were “lots of questions that still need to be asked” and promised to keep up her scrutiny of Marc in his role.

Ross Pepper – Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrat candidate Ross Pepper said the result was not “entirely unexpected”.

However, he said he was proud of the three Liberal Democrat councillors that had won seats in the local elections at Lincolnshire County and City of Lincoln Councils.

“I’m ready to work with them for a better Lincolnshire and a better Lincoln,” he said.

“In a Conservative heavy county we did a really good job of getting the Liberal Democrat message out there… and we continue pushing that message through local campaigning in the future.”

David Williams – Lincolnshire Independents

David Williams, the Lincolnshire Independents PCC candidate congratulated Marc Jones on his victory but said it is “not a surprising outcome”.

“I’m really pleased to have run for the post, because if I hadn’t have had a go to do a job that I really would have relished then I would have looked back and regretted not having taking the opportunity.”

Peter Escreet – Reform UK

Peter Escreet, the Reform UK candidate also said the result “was as expected” but actually he was “pleasantly surprised,” saying that this is “just the start”.

“The real campaign is in three years’ time” where Mr Escreet wants to grow a majority.