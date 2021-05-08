Man dies after Audi crashes in field near Skegness
No other vehicles involved
A man has died in a single car crash on Marsh Lane, Orby, near Skegness.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident at 5.16am on Saturday morning.
Officers found a black Audi S3 Quattro in a field opposite the Skegness Stock Car Stadium.
A 43-year-old man was found in the vehicle and paramedics said he had died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.
Police believe the vehicle was coming from the A158 and it was heading in the direction of Orby, and that the collision could have happened between 3am and 5.15am.
Anyone who saw this vehicle between these times, or may have captured it on a dashcam, should call 101 quoting incident 49 of May 8.
A road closure is in place and police do not believe any other vehicles were involved.