Man arrested over woman’s death in Lincoln
Forensics are at the scene
A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with death of a woman in her 40s in a Lincoln house.
Police were called to a property on Claremont Street, off Monks Road, just after 7.20pm on Monday, May 24.
Lincolnshire Police were called to investigate by East Midlands Ambulance Service, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived.
Forensic examiners remained at the scene with police as part of the investigation on the morning of Tuesday, May 25.
A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody where he will await questioning.
Detective Inspector Andrew Wright-Lakin said the force believe this to be an isolated incident.
He said: “We are saddened to confirm that we were called to an unexplained death of a woman, and are currently investigating the case.
“We are keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything between Saturday evening and Monday evening.
“Any information, no matter how small, may be able to assist us with our investigation.”
If you think you can help police with their investigation, call 101 and quote incident 405 of May 24, or email [email protected] and use the same reference in the subject box.