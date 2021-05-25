“His death will not be in vain”: Lincolnshire Police’s message to George Floyd’s family

Police want to ‘earn the trust’ of the black community

Lincolnshire Police have pledged to work with national leaders to ‘earn the trust of black people’ in the UK, a year to the day since George Floyd’s death.

George Floyd, an African-American man from Minneapolis, lost his life on May 25, 2020 when police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes, suffocating him.

The harrowing exchange was caught on camera and Chauvin not only lost his job, but also was later found guilty of George Floyd’s murder.

His death sparked outrage across the world, and Black Lives Matter protests were held globally, including on two occasions in Lincoln and Cleethorpes.

Policing leaders are now saying that the last year since Mr. Floyd’s death have allowed officers to reflect, listen and address racial disparities.

Deputy chief constable of Lincolnshire Police Jason Harwin said: “The shocking death of George Floyd outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota last year sent ripples of anger, fear, frustration and sadness across the globe.

“This tragic and avoidable death undermines everything the police service stands for; respect, justice and protecting the public, regardless of skin colour or background.

“Putting on the uniform every day is a proud moment for all of us but at times like this we need to check on those around us too, to make sure they are feeling the same way.

“We are supportive of positive change coming about as a result of this incident and will play our part in continuing to ensure officers uphold the highest standards of behaviour and professionalism.

“Our thoughts go out to the family of George Floyd in the hope that his death will not have been in vain.”

Deputy chief constable Harwin also said that a new programme was being introduced by the force to have greater transparency between the public and officers.

“We continue to work with the National Police Chiefs Council which is developing a practical programme of change.

“This will address disparities in the experiences of Black people working in or interacting with policing.

“The programme will be informed by those likely to be affected by it, so listening and identifying an independent oversight have been the top priority.”